2 sentenced for roles during fight that caused 1-day closure of St. Louis Park High School

A woman and one of her adult children have been sentenced for their roles in one of the fights that caused St. Louis Park High School to cancel classes and extracurricular activities last year.

Court records show Abreeha Annalisa Smith, 23, and Latoys Raynell Milon, 42, were sentenced last week. A third person, Jerome Smith Jr., is also charged, but currently has a warrant out for his arrest.

Milon was convicted of one count of third-degree riot, and another charge of fourth-degree assault motivated by bias, was dismissed. She was ordered to spend 30 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring starting Feb. 27 but received credit for five days. In addition, Milon must spend a year on probation.

Meanwhile, Smith was given a stayed sentence, with one year of probation as well as three days of community service to be served within 180 days for one count of third-degree riot. She also had a fourth-degree assault motivated by bias charge dismissed.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last year, prosecutors alleged the three adults were targeting Somali students as they left school for the day on Jan. 18 after Milon’s younger daughter, a minor who attends St. Louis Park High, claimed she was “jumped” by a group of Somali girls.

Video of the incident allegedly shows Milon yelling, “I’ll fight any Somali that comes down those stairs,” a criminal complaint stated.

Officers who responded to the fight talked with four Somali students who said they were attacked.

One boy — who had suffered multiple cuts on his legs and wrist, along with a swollen eye and nose — said he feared he was going to “black out” while the suspects assaulted him.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Jerome Smith throwing the boy to the ground before he stomps and kicks him. Milon joined in punching him, the complaint states, and the mother and son grabbed him and threw him back down when he tried to get away. Finally, Abreeha Smith is seen kicking him the second time he falls to the ground.

A girl told police Jerome Smith choked her with both hands for several seconds, and when the victim tried to help another girl who had been knocked down, Abreeha Smith punched her in the face.