2 rescued after going through the ice Christmas Day in Barron County

A Christmas Day ice rescue was performed in Barron County, WI, Wednesday, rescuing two people who had fallen through.

The rescue began at 6:54 p.m. after the sheriff’s office received a 911 call that two people and a UTV had gone through the ice near the Pokegama Boat Landing, east of Chetek.

When deputies arrived the two men who had fallen through had already been helped out of the water by a family who was ice fishing in the area.

One of the men who fell through, a 25-year-old from Chetek, was treated at the scene, while the driver of the UTV, a 55-year-old man from Chetek, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office warns that temperatures are expected to rise this week, and anyone looking to get out on the ice should check its conditions before heading out.