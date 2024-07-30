2 rescued after falling down river embankment in Minneapolis

Firefighters helped rescue two men in Minneapolis early Monday morning after they fell down a river embankment.

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) says they were dispatched around 3:05 a.m. for two people who had fallen down the embankment in the area of East River Parkway and Franklin Avenue Southeast.

One man had fallen off the river walkway, and while attempting to help their friend, that man also fell, firefighters learned when they arrived.

Both were hanging onto a dead tree to keep themselves from sliding down into the river, MFD says.

Firefighters set up a rope and pully rescue system after clearing a path down the hill and repelled down to pull them to safety.

Both were uninjured in the incident.