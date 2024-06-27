2 rare Amur tiger cubs born at the Minnesota Zoo

Courtesy: Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo is celebrating the birth of two new Amur tiger cubs, who will make their public debut later this year.

On Thursday, the zoo announced that one of its tigers, Sundari or Dari for short, had given birth to two cubs on May 23 in a behind-the-scenes habitat. The cubs, one male and one female, spent the last month under the watchful eye of the Zoo’s Animal Care and Health Team and are reportedly doing well.

Courtesy: Minnesota Zoo

“As with her past litters, Dari is demonstrating she is a fantastic mom. At this stage it’s a lot of nursing and sleeping,” said Trista Fischer, Minnesota Zoo zoologist and leading coordinator of the Amur tiger Species Survival Plan.

However, for their father, Luka, it is the first time he has ever sired cubs. The Zoo said it’s an important addition to the global population of Amur tigers.

Courtesy: Minnesota Zoo

Amur tigers are considered endangered and were on the brink of extinction in the 1930s and 1940s. However, thanks to conservation efforts in the wild and efforts at accredited zoos have helped increase populations since then.

“It’s estimated only about 4,500 tigers remain in the wild, with about 500 of those being Amur tigers,” said Kurt Heizmann, the Minnesota Zoo Director of Animal Care. “These cubs are significant ambassadors for their wild counterparts.”

The cubs won’t be seen in the public eye for the next months, however. The Minnesota Zoo said the next few months will be critical for their development, as both rely heavily on their mother for support.

The zoo said guests shouldn’t expect to see them in a public habitat until late summer and early fall.