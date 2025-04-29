2 people rescued from Richfield apartment fire

Two people were rescued from an apartment fire Monday night, but three cats perished in the blaze.

First responders told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that when they arrived, they saw people hanging out of the third-floor windows around 8 p.m.

Rescuers were able to put up ladders and help them down; luckily, no one was hurt.

However, one of the men who got out of his apartment said his three cats did not survive.

“I just saw a lot of black smoke coming out of my apartment, and I just feared my cats weren’t okay,” Tommy Florance told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “And of course they didn’t make it. All three of my cats died in the fire.”

Florance says that he and his neighbor’s apartments were destroyed; the Red Cross is helping them find a new place to stay.

The cause behind the fire has not been determined at this time.