2 people killed in Blaine crash on Tuesday

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, two people died in a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Blaine on Tuesday.

A number of agencies, including police, fire, and first responders from various cities, responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Oak Park Boulevard Northeast and 125th Avenue Northeast.

A sedan was driving eastbound on 125th Avenue Northeast and trying to turn northbound onto Polk Street Northeast when a motorcycle with two people crashed into the vehicle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on 125th Avenue Northeast, according to the press release.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the driver of the motorcycle, identified by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office as 52-year-old Jeffrey Loehr of Blaine, was declared dead.

The female passenger on the motorcycle, 51-year-old Tanya Loehr of Blaine, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she died, the press release says.

The 76-year-old driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, authorities day.

The crash is under investigation.