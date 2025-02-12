2 people injured in crash involving St. Paul squad car

Two people, including a St. Paul police officer, were injured in a crash Tuesday night.

Officials said that just before 8:30 p.m., a crash occurred between a police squad and a car at Westminster Street and Maryland Avenue East.

The Minnesota State Patrol added that the squad was going south on Westminster when it collided with a Honda CR-V going west on Maryland Avenue. The Honda made minor contact with a building near the intersection.

Both the officer and the only person in the other vehicle were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Patrol is actively investigating the incident.