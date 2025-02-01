2 people arrested after shooting man during drug deal

The Minneapolis Police Department said two people are in custody Saturday after they reportedly shot a man inside an apartment during a drug deal.

Officials said at 12:36 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at 22nd Avenue South and Franklin Avenue, where one man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was reportedly inside an apartment with two people for a “narcotics transaction”; however, during the transaction, the man was shot by one of the individuals in the apartment.

He then ran from the building and called 911.

Police entered the apartment and found it empty but were able to learn information about the two suspects and relayed it to other officers, who arrested them when they were getting on a bus.

“Gun violence has no place in our city, and we will relentlessly pursue those who commit violent crimes,” said Minneapolis Police Chief O’Hara. “I am grateful for the swift, coordinated efforts of our officers, whose dedication and persistence led to the immediate arrests of those responsible. Their work exemplifies the relentless commitment of the Minneapolis Police Department to ensuring justice for victims and removing dangerous criminals from our streets. We will continue to use every resource available to combat crime and violence and protect the people of Minneapolis.”

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.