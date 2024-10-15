2 people, 1 of whom was a 15-year-old driver, dead after Rosemount crash

Two people, one of whom was a 15-year-old driver, are dead after a head-on crash in Rosemount.

On Monday at around 3:30 p.m., deputies with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Road 46 near Biscayne Avenue.

Witnesses reported that a Ford Fusion was going east on County Road 46, traveling behind a semi-truck. The Ford tried to get around the semi in a no-passing zone as an oncoming Lincoln MKX was approaching in the westbound lane.

Both cars swerved onto the north shoulder at the same time and collided, according to witnesses.

The driver of the Ford, 15-year-old David Rojas, and the driver of the Lincoln, 81-year-old Dennis Dahlstrom, both died on scene. The 78-year-old woman passenger in the Lincoln sustained critical injuries and was brought to the hospital.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.