2 more men charged in Bloomington underage prostitution sting

Two more men have been charged in connection with an underage prostitution sting in Bloomington.

On March 12, the Bloomington Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies conducted an undercover prostitution operation aimed at catching people soliciting minors for sex.

During the operation, 14 men were taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to hire underage girls for sex.

Among those 14 men is Vicente Ricardo Amanta Chico and Vinkat Sai Durga Revanth Yerramothu, both 23 years old. Amanta Chico and Yerramothu were both charged Wednesday in Hennepin County Court with one count of prostitution by agreeing to hire someone under the age of 18.

Court documents say authorities set up online prostitution ads on a website. Undercover officers lied about their age in the ads. When people responded, the officers revealed they were actually underage 17-year-old girls.

The criminal complaint for Yerramothu states that when the undercover officer revealed they were 17 years old, he responded, saying, “Oh, seriously,” and “I’m so excited to see you then.” After his arrest, Yerramothu told investigators he knew the girl he was supposed to meet with was 17 but claimed not to know it was illegal.

Charging documents for Amanta Chico say that when an undercover officer told him they were 17 years old, he responded, “I don’t want you to be a minor, I could get into trouble.” Amanta Chico told police he was only going to meet with the girl to talk to her, the complaint adds.

Amanta Chico was charged via summons and does not have a future court date at this time. Yerramothu is due in court on April 15 for an initial appearance.

Former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn was among the more than a dozen men arrested as part of the sting. Eichorn resigned last week amid the allegations and was in federal court Wednesday for a hearing on the progress of his trial.