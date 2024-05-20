2 missing in BWCA after canoes go over Curtain Falls

St. Louis County authorities are searching for two people from the metro area who went over a waterfall this past weekend in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Iron Lake for a water emergency around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, May 18. The caller said two canoes had gone over Curtain Falls, leaving one person injured and two others missing.

Five hours later, the Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter lifted two of the group members out, adding one of them was seriously injured. That person, identified as 47-year-old Kyle Thomas Sellers of Ham Lake, was brought to Essentia Health in Duluth, for injuries considered to be serious but not life-threatening.

The uninjured person was identified as a 43-year-old from Ham Lake.

Another person with the group, a 33-year-old from Cambridge, was flown out of the wilderness sometime on Saturday. He wasn’t involved with the water emergency.

However, as of Monday morning, authorities said they are continuing to search for two canoeists using remote operated vehicles and drones. They have been identified as 41-year-old Jesse Melvin Haugen of Cambridge and 40-year-old Reis Melvin Grams of Lino Lakes.

Authorities add rapid water conditions are making search conditions difficult but will expand the search area as needed.