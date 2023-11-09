2 Minneapolis men sentenced for role in cellphone theft ring, fraud

Two Minneapolis men who were charged in connection with a cellphone theft and fraud operation were sentenced on Thursday.

David Lee Mullins Jr., 27, and Zhongshuang Su, 33, were both sentenced Thursday morning.

Su was sentenced to 364 days in the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility, with credit for seven days. Su will be furloughed after 120 days served and complete the remainder of the sentence in the sentence-to-service program. He must also pay a $3,000 fine for each count.

As of this publishing, court records hadn’t updated to include Mullins Jr.’s sentencing details.

Mullins Jr. and Su were each charged with one count of racketeering in September 2022. Mullins Jr. eventually pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering in September in exchange for 36 months in prison, according to court records. Meanwhile, Su pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving stolen property in September.

Twelve people were formally charged in 2022 after investigators say suspects victimized more than 40 people while operating a cellphone theft ring that operated for more than a year in the downtown area of Minneapolis.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Mullins Jr. and the defendants often targeted people who were leaving bars in the area at the time of bar close, with some taking phones by force. However, authorities say the suspects would make sure the victim unlocked a phone before taking it so money could be moved from the accounts using services such as Venmo, Zelle, and Coinbase.

Eventually, the suspects allegedly funneled phones to Su, nicknamed “the iPhone Man,” who would then sell the phones, according to a criminal complaint. The document says Mullins frequently assisted another defendant in the case in tricking people to steal phones and commit identity theft.

Authorities state more than four dozen phones were sent to Hong Kong and more than two dozen other phones were sent to Su’s employer. The value of cell phones per shipment ranges from $8,000 to $35,000, officials say.

The scheme totaled $159,797 in stolen money, $32,086 in attempted theft, and more than $85,000 in cryptocurrency. The value of the stolen devices is estimated at $25,267.

Overall, the thefts in the operation that ran from June 2021 through May 2022 are said to have cost a total of more than $300,000, the complaint states.

Out of the one dozen people charged, 10 have been arrested and are either serving a sentence or have cases moving through the court system. Two others are still out on a warrant.

