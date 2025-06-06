2 men working for violence interrupter group indicted after north Minneapolis shooting

Two men working for a violence interrupter group who were involved in a north Minneapolis shooting earlier this year have been indicted by a grand jury, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson.

Alvin Watkins Jr., 50, and Kashmir McReynolds, 35, were charged in a three-count indictment, which saw Watkins charged with a felon being in possession of a firearm and McReynolds with disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while employed for a prohibited person.

According to court documents, on March 10, McReynolds and Watkins were working shifts with 21 Days of Peace, a nonprofit community violence intervention group funded by the Minnesota Legislature.

The organization was hosting a barbecue near 36th and Penn avenues north, and at about 9:30 p.m., the two men ended their shifts when an unknown shooter fired about 30 shots in their direction.

McReynolds sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in the neck and torso as he and Watkins ran for cover, court records note.

Even though McReynolds did not see who fired the shots, he fired several rounds in the direction from which he thought the shots had come. Indictment documents state that McReynolds then yelled at Watkins to grab another gun from his car.

Watkins reportedly went to McReynolds’ car, grabbed the gun and began firing near the alley between Queen and Penn avenues.

According to court documents, the two men then got into their cars and drove away. In total, McReynolds and Watkins fired about 43 rounds of ammunition.

RELATED: Minneapolis pulls violence interrupter contract request after nonprofit member’s shooting arrest

The two men made their initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday.

“The people of north Minneapolis deserve peace,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. “McReynolds and Watkins were paid taxpayer money to bring peace to the community. Instead, they brought the very violence they claimed to be interrupting. This is outrageous. These defendants will be held to account.”