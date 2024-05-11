2 men seriously injured in Benton County crash

Two men from Minneapolis were seriously injured after a rollover crash in Benton County on Friday evening.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Highway 10 at 4:17 p.m. when it left the road near East Main Street and rolled.

Two of the passengers, a 25- and a 22-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to State Patrol officials. Two other passengers were uninjured in the crash.