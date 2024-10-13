2 lost hikers rescued from Bear Head State Park

Two hikers who were lost in Bear Head State Park have been rescued, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

A hiker called 911 around 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, looking for help getting out of the woods.

Deputies weren’t initially able to find the hiker due to poor cell service, but then the Sheriff’s Office was able to get GPS coordinates from where the 911 call came from.

The hiker called 911 again and clarified that there were actually two lost hikers and was told to stay where they were.

Authorities used a drone to find the hikers and deputies came to walk them out of the woods. Neither needed medical attention but weren’t prepared to spend the night in the woods.

The hikers weren’t from the area and weren’t familiar with the park’s terrain, authorities said.