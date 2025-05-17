2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Winona County Crash

A Winona County crash killed two people and seriously injured another Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred on Interstate 90 near Fremont Township when a Buick Enclave travelling westbound and a Toyota Rav4 travelling east collided around 2:32 p.m.

The driver of the Enclave, Hadley Edwin Thompson, 83, of Pine Island, MN, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Toyota, Warren Russell Hacker, 70, of Appleton, WI, was killed.

The passenger of the Toyota, a 71-year-old woman, survived the crash but sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.