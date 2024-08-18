2 injured in western Wisconsin crash

Two people were brought to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the crash on State Highway 29 near County Road I in Gilman Township around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a man driving a GMC Sierra was driving east on the highway when he hit a Toyota Tundra that was headed west.

The two occupants of the Toyota Tundra were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured.