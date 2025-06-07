2 injured in St. Paul shooting Friday night

St. Paul police said two men were sent into surgery Friday night after they were reportedly shot near Beech Street and Frank Street.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers were called to that area around 7:35 p.m., where an estimated 10-15 shots were fired.

Upon arrival, officers said they found signs of a shooting as well as a blood trail.

A short time after the initial incident, two men arrived at Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds and were taken into surgery.

Both of the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say officers were able to locate a possible suspect on the 1100 block of Beech Street, and a handgun was recovered.

While a possible suspect was located, police say they are still working to identify who they are.