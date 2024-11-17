2 injured in separate overnight stabbings in Minneapolis

Two men were injured in separate overnight stabbings in Minneapolis, police said.

The first stabbing occurred at 2:16 a.m. on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue East.

Investigators say a man was leaving Conga Latin Bistro with a group of friends when there was a fight and he was stabbed. He was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second stabbing occurred around 3:45 a.m. on the 2800 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Officers initially responded to a report of shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Investigators say the man was at an after-hours party when he was confronted by a group. It turned into a fight and he was stabbed.

As the man was running away, police say he heard gunshots in his direction but wasn’t hit by any gunfire.

No arrests have been made in either stabbing.