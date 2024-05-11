2 injured in Minneapolis shooting, no arrests made

Two people were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue South around 10:30 p.m. and found a man and woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities provided medical care until emergency medical services arrived and brought the man and woman to HCMC.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographers captured video of the scene at a parking ramp.

Minneapolis police are currently investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.