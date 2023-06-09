2 injured from gunfire in Minneapolis
Two people are being treated for injuries after they were injured during a shooting in Minneapolis during the early morning hours on Thursday, according to police.
As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to the 1800 block of Chicago Avenue on Thursday shortly after 1 a.m. There, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the report added.
The man was brought to Hennepin Healthcare, officers said.
Police add a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived separately at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
MPD officers were initially called to the scene for a ShotSpotter activation, but the call was changed to a shooting, officials say.
Police say while an investigation is ongoing, no one is currently in custody for the shooting.