2 injured, 1 seriously, in Minneapolis shooting Sunday night

Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reported shooting around 9:36 p.m. at the intersection of Dowling Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North. There, officers found a 17-year-old girl sitting in a vehicle with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. She was brought to the hospital.

Investigators believe the teen was sitting in the vehicle in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

Later, a 30-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He told police he came from the same shooting scene as the girl.

Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shooting and how the 17- and 30-year-old are connected to it.

There have been no arrests.