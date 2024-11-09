2 injured, 1 seriously, at Minneapolis homeless encampment shooting

Minneapolis police responded to a shooting at a homeless encampment that injured two people Friday night.

Officers found a woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds near the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue South around 5:40 p.m.

They also found a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds near the 2200 block of Hiawatha Avenue South.

Both people were brought to the hospital for their injuries.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.