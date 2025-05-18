2 hospitalized following house fire in Douglas County

Two people were brought to the hospital after a house fire on Saturday in Douglas County.

At 11:36 a.m., Douglas County officials received a 911 call about a house fire on Wharry Heights Road near Lake Mary, with a female still inside the home.

When authorities arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and a man was covered in black soot. The man was reportedly outside of the home when the fire started, saw the flames inside and went back in to rescue the female before crews arrived.

The Alexandria and Garfield fire departments then arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The home sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both people were brought to a local hospital for burns and smoke inhalation before being flown to Hennepin County Medical Center for their injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.