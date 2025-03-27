2 displaced after overnight fire in Minneapolis

Two people have been displaced after a fire in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded to the fire on the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue South just before 11 p.m.

The fire was located on the second floor of a four-plex. Authorities say the fire was contained to one unit, but that residents from two units were displaced due to fire, smoke and water damage.

American Red Cross was requested to help the displaced people.