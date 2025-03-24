2 displaced after Coon Rapids house fire

Two people were displaced after their home in Coon Rapids burned down.

First responders were called to the fire on the 200 block of 106th Avenue around midnight Monday morning.

Though crews from Fridley and Brooklyn Park fire departments were called in to help, the home was a total loss.

Both residents were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jennifer Hendricks, who says she lives next to the home, sent 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the following photos: