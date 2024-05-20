2 dead in Polk County crash

An early morning crash on Sunday in Polk County, Wis. left two people dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

At around 6 a.m., an ambulance driving on Highway 35 just south of Milltown saw a crashed vehicle in the ditch.

Officials say that the car had been going north on Highway 35 when it crossed the centerline, went into the ditch, hit trees and rolled over.

The ambulance crew found two people dead on scene, with the driver still inside the car and the passenger having been ejected.

The names of the two victims will be released at a later time as the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigates the crash.