2 dead in Crow Wing County crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Crow Wing County on Tuesday evening.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Range Rover and a Buick were traveling eastbound on Excelsior Road and Highway 371 around 5:20 p.m. when the Range Rover hit the Buick and pushed it into a nearby intersection.

The Buick then spun out and the Range Rover went into the south ditch, over a curb, and into Bills Gun Range.

A 55-year-old woman driving the Buick and a 60-year-old man driving the Range Rover died in the crash. There were no passengers or other vehicles involved, according to the State Patrol.