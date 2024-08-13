2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Blaine

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two men dead Tuesday in Blaine.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel responded to a report of a shooting just before 9 a.m. on the 200 block of Territorial Road Northeast, a residential area of the city.

A man suffering from a suspected gunshot wound was found critically injured outside a home and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers later found a vehicle that was believed to be connected to the original shooting scene about 2 miles north on the 11900 block of Seventh Street Northeast. A man inside the vehicle was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says it is not searching for any suspects in this case. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the deceased at a later time.