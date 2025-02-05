2 arrested for St. Cloud shooting that left 1 teen dead, another in critical condition

Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide in St. Cloud over the weekend, according to a news release from the police department.

Olivia Sandra Williams and Quinton Lynell McNeal, both 19, were arrested on Tuesday. Police say they are expecting to make additional arrests.

As previously reported, 17-year-old Layson Davis of St. Cloud was killed in the shooting. A 19-year-old man remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Officers responded to an apartment building on the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast around 3 a.m. on Sunday. There, they found the 19-year-old, who had been shot in a hallway on the first floor.

Davis had been shot on the stairwell between the first and second floors. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.