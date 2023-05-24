2 arrested after man was run over by light rail train Saturday

Two men have been arrested after a man was run over by a light rail train at the Hennepin Avenue Warehouse District Station near Fifth Street and First Avenue this past weekend, Minneapolis police confirmed Wednesday.

Daquan Stephens Rogers, 29, was arrested Saturday on probable cause murder but, according to the jail roster, has since been released. He has not yet been formally charged.

Tejzawn Bray-Robinson, 27, was arrested Saturday for aiding an offender. He has also since been released from custody and has not been charged.

As previously reported, Minneapolis officers responded to reports of an injury at the Hennepin Avenue Warehouse District Light Rail Station near Fifth Street and First Avenue.

Officers determined that a fight between two men caused Eugene Reginald Snelling, 41, of Minneapolis, to fall onto the tracks and be struck and run over by the train. The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.