2 arrested, 1 injured in Minneapolis shooting

Two women were arrested on Sunday after a shooting in Minneapolis that injured a woman.

Officers on patrol near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue heard gunshots around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Using surveillance footage, law enforcement found and arrested two women in connection with the incident.

Evidence of gunfire was later found near where officers were on patrol, and a gun was recovered from the suspects.

About 45 minutes later, an 18-year-old woman was brought to Regions Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Minneapolis police. The woman told police she was shot in downtown Minneapolis.

RELATED: 5 people arrested, 3 injured in shooting, 2 with life-threatening wounds