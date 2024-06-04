2 adults, dog displaced after Minneapolis duplex catches fire

Two people and a dog have been displaced after a Monday night fire left a duplex living unit “uninhabitable”, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD).

Melanie Rucker, the Assistant Chief of Administration, says crews responded to 3021 3rd St. North just after 11 p.m. for a residential duplex on fire. When they arrived, crews noticed smoke coming from the first floor and later found fire in the living room of the unit. Firefighters then laid a tank line and began searching for two residents and a dog who were reported to possible still be in the building.

According to MFD, the two adults were later found outside the building in the backyard, the dog on the other hand was rescued from the building with no injuries. The woman living there was treated on scene and taken to a hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

According to authorities, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading to the other floors. However, MFD reports the lower residential unit was boarded up and deemed uninhabitable, requiring the Red Cross being called to assist the two adults and dog.

MFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.