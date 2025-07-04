2 adults, 6 kids rescued after tubes flip on Crow River

Authorities say eight people are safe after their tubes flipped while they were floating on the Crow River on Friday morning.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just before 10 a.m., with the caller saying multiple people had tipped their tubes and were now hanging onto tree branches.

When deputies arrived at the 11000 block of 36th Circle Northeast in St. Michael, they found two adults and six kids had all tipped their tubes and were last seen floating downstream.

One adult and one child were found hanging onto a tree branch because they weren’t able to swim to shore. However, they, as well as the other six people, were eventually rescued by first responders or made it to shore.

No one was injured during the incident, which nearly a dozen agencies responded to.