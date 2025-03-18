2 adults, 5 kids hurt in suspected impaired driving crash

A head-on crash involving an impaired driver in Chisago County injured seven people, including five children, last week.

Chisago County deputies responded to Rush Lake Trail south of Belle Isle Drive in Nessel Township around 6:20 p.m. on a report of a crash involving two cars, according to a press release from Chisago County.

Law enforcement says a Chevrolet Cruze crossed over the center line and hit a Chrysler Pacifica head-on, according to the release.

All four people in the Chrysler Pacifica were brought to a metro area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevy Cruze, a 36-year-old woman, was minorly injured.

Law enforcement says they suspect impairment was a factor in the crash. Criminal charges are expected to be filed this week, Chisago County officials say.

A 4- and 3-year-old inside the Chevy were brought to a pediatric trauma center by air ambulance, according to authorities.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the 4-year-old boy was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to Chisago County officials.

The 3-year-old was released from the hospital into protective care.