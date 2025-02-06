2 adults, 1 child displaced following Minneapolis basement fire

A fire located in the basement of a Minneapolis house has left three people without a home.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire was reported around 7:33 p.m. Wednesday at 516 Lyn Park Lane North.

Fire crews said they were able to quicky extinguish the flames.

Although no one was injured, officials say the damage from the fire and water were too great, and the house was deemed uninhabitable.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the two adults and child who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.