2 13-year-olds arrested in connection with threats against Edina middle school

Two juvenile boys were arrested in Edina on Tuesday in connection with threats made against a local middle school.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the Edina Police Department said law enforcement received a report of threats against Valley View Middle School made through a Snapchat group chat on Monday night.

A 13-year-old was detained in connection with the alleged threats when he arrived for school on Tuesday. Edina police say they searched him and held him for questioning before arresting the student.

Another 13-year-old boy from Bloomington was arrested in connection with the threats, according to the post on X.

Law enforcement does not believe the threats were credible and says there is no risk to the public at this time.

Both of the boys were released to their parents pending charges from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, according to Edina officials. The incident remains under investigation.