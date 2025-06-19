1st fledgling leaves the FalconCam nest, two more peregrine falcons still on camera

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ FalconCam is coming to the end of its 2025 season after its first fledgling was seen leaving the nest Wednesday.

Early morning, the young falcon was seen on the edge of the nest stretching its wings all morning and flapping them about. Finally, around 6:45 a.m., the bird flapped its wings, let go of the ledge, and took off.

RELATED: FalconCam chicks banded and given clean bill of health by Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota DNR says the bird successfully fledged, leaving its two siblings in the nest — the DNR expects those two will take off in a few days’ time as well.

While the young bird is now out of the nest, that doesn’t mean it’s now on its own. The fledgling will still need to rely on its parents for food in the next few months and won’t take off from the area right away.

It’s been a fairly successful season for the FalconCam family. The adult couple successfully laid four eggs, hatching all of them.

While one chick ended up dying in the nest, the other three chicks were banded and evaluated by the MN DNR and were deemed healthy.

RELATED: FalconCam chick dies of unknown causes

To not miss when the other two chicks fly away from the nest, be sure to check out the DNR’s livestream.