1st egg spotted on DNR’s FalconCam

It’s no joke; the falcons on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) FalconCam have laid their first egg of the season.

When tuning into the FalconCam live stream, viewers may notice a seemingly distracting brown splotch on the camera lens.

However, the more eagle-eyed viewers, or falcon-eyed in this case, will notice that it’s not a dirty lens, but a perigrenne falcon egg.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS played back the falcon live stream and found that the egg could be seen as early as Monday night, though it may have been laid sooner than that.

One of the falcons was also seen moving the egg around and occasionally perched on top of it.

It was only a few days ago that the Minnesota DNR announced the couple had returned to the area and were showing signs of beginning their egg-laying season.

According to the Minnesota DNR, peregrine falcons typically lay eggs in clutches of two to three at a time, so more should be expected in the coming days.

Last year, the couple laid four eggs, three of which hatched. However, only two survived and were successfully fledged.