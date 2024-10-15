19-year-old seriously injured after crashing stolen vehicle into wall on I-35W

Just before noon on Monday, a 19-year-old Minneapolis man crashed into a wall going southbound on Interstate 35W at 35th Street in Minneapolis while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

The man was seriously injured in the crash, according to State Patrol officials. An initial investigation indicated the vehicle lost control just before the crash.

State Patrol authorities suspect the driver was impaired from alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.