19-year-old sentenced in shooting outside St. Paul school, other shooting cases

A 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to a shooting outside a St. Paul school that injured a staff member was sentenced today, court records show.

Eh Doh Soe, 19, entered a guilty plea in September to one count of drive-by shooting toward an occupied vehicle or building. The other two charges related to the case were dismissed, according to a court document.

Friday, Soe was sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for 109 days already served.

However, Soe was also sentenced Friday in three seperate shooting criminal cases each with longer prison time than the school shootin case. Court records show all four sentences were set concurrently, meaning he will serve the maximum sentence, which is 7 years and 4 months.

The St. Paul school shooting occurred on January 20 outside Washington Technology Magnet School. A bullet grazed a magnet school staff member who was helping break up a fight outside of the school.

Soe will be eligible for release after serving two-thirds of his sentence.