19-year-old pedestrian killed in Hibbing crash

A 19-year-old attempting to cross at an Iron Range community’s intersection was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 10:07 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and East 25th Street in Hibbing.

There, authorities say 19-year-old Dennis Kage Anderson of Biscay was walking east when he was struck by a 2007 Ford Edge that had been travelling north on Highway 169 and East 25th Street.

Anderson was killed as a result.

The State Patrol said road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Edge, a 43-year-old man from Chisholm, wasn’t injured.