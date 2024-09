A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Hudson Sunday morning, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash on eastbound I-94 at Mile Marker 5 around 9:33 a.m.

The 19-year-old was found dead at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time.

Authorities also haven’t released the make and model of the other vehicle involved in the crash.