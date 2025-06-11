19-year-old involved in Minneapolis crime spree given stayed sentence of 3 years

A 19-year-old man accused of being a part of a crime spree in Minneapolis that seriously injured two people was given probation following a guilty plea.

Quayzhon Demetrius Lewis had been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree burglary, and two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with the incident.

However, after pleading guilty to an amended charge of terroristic threats, Lewis was given three years of probation, ordered to pay restitution to the victims of the crime spree and a lifetime ban on owning a firearm. All other charges were dismissed at sentencing.

The maximum charge for terroristic threats is five years in prison.

Lewis was one of three people accused of being with a group that went on a crime spree resulting in a carjacking, one robbery, three burglaries and two people who were shot.

The other two who have been charged are 17-year-olds.

Authorities alleged that one of the 17-year-olds was the one who shot Boyd Hansen, 54, as he was looking out the window of his home on the 4000 block of 25th Avenue South.

Hansen sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw, requiring surgery, dental surgery and had to have his mouth wired shut for weeks.

The other victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the back and seriously injured.