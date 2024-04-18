19-year-old gets stayed sentence, probation for selling fentanyl to teen who fatally overdosed

A Bloomington man who pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge earlier this year will not serve any additional time behind bars.

Parker Benson, 19, received a sentence of over seven years(90 months), which will be stayed for the duration of his ten-year probation. He was also ordered to serve 180 days in jail, but had credit for 180 days already served.

In addition to his stayed sentence, Benson must also complete community-based education on the dangers of drugs twice a year and attend either an Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meeting once per month while on probation.

As previously reported, Benson entered a guilty plea in February, admitting to selling fentanyl to a teenage girl who later overdosed when he was 17.

RELATED: Juvenile who sold fentanyl to 15-year-old charged with murder as an adult

The 15-year-old was found unresponsive and lying face-down in her bed by her mother just before 1 a.m. on April 20, 2022.

The girl’s mother called 911 and began CPR when she found that her daughter was not breathing, but the girl was later pronounced deceased from fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators say they found a blue pill beside the girl. After searching her phone, they found messages between her and Benson discussing the sale of pills that he claimed were Percocet.

The four pills, which court documents say were sold for $60 on April 19, 2022, were found to be laced with fentanyl.

Benson reportedly sent a message that night saying, “Only take like less than a quarter of it,” and later sent another message after 2 a.m. saying, “They hitting?” but the girl did not respond to either message.

RELATED: Teen charged with murder in 15-year-old West St. Paul girl’s overdose death