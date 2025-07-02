19-year-old gets over 15 years for shooting that injured 9 in 2023 in Minneapolis

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to over 15 years(182 months) in connection with a shooting in 2023 that injured nine people, including at least four juveniles.

Demario Lee Dempsey was 17 at the time of the shooting and was ordered to stand trial as an adult.

Demspey pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder on May 20. The other six counts were dismissed. Dempsey was given credit for 470 days already served, and his sentences for each of the three counts of attempted murder will be served at the same time.

Court documents state that Demspey and co-defendant Jaden Trejuan Butcher got out of a vehicle at the intersection of Franklin and Chicago avenues and began shooting at a group of people playing dice on the sidewalk.

Surveillance video showed one of the gunmen armed with a pistol and the other with a “fully automatic rifle” as they sprayed the crowd with 42 rounds, hitting at least nine people. ShotSpotter detected that 28 of those shots were fired in just 1.5 seconds.

The complaint notes that the shooters injured a grandmother who was present with her 8-year-old granddaughter.

“The granddaughter was trampled over as the victims [fled] at the time of the shooting,” documents state.

The vehicle was associated with Butcher, and police learned that he and Dempsey carried out the shooting for gang retaliation.

Hennepin County Judge Mark Kappelhoff noted how young Dempsey is for someone with “quite a history of violent offenses.”

Kappelhoff also said Dempsey’s lack of regard for human life during the time of the shooting was stunning, adding it may have been “sheer luck” that none of the nine victims were killed.

“I think you, at least in this stage in your life, create a danger to public safety,” he said, later adding, “Life is precious and you nearly took the lives of the people involved in this case.”

Butcher is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.