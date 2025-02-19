19-year-old charged after allegedly assaulting person at Osseo High School with 2 other suspects

A 19-year-old has been charged after assaulting someone at a high school with two other suspects on Friday afternoon.

At about 2:04 p.m., a physical altercation occurred at Osseo High School during the time when students were being dismissed.

Court documents show that 19-year-old Ty Lara-Boclair, along with a juvenile suspect and an unidentified suspect, allegedly entered the building with the intent to confront someone in the school. The group coordinated their arrival at the school and followed students through an unlocked door.

Once the group was inside, they found the victim in the hallway near the cafeteria and main gym, according to court documents. Officials say that the unidentified suspect grabbed the victim by the back of the jacket and hit him in the head.

Lara-Boclair then joined in and punched the victim multiple times and the juvenile suspect also engaged in the assault, court documents say.

The fight, which court records say was “swift and aggressive,” led to the group colliding into an athletics display poster, shattering the glass frame onto the floor. The victim sustained minor injuries but was “visibly shaken by the unprovoked attack.”

School staff then intervened to break up the fight, and Lara-Boclair tried to run from the scene but was arrested by law enforcement.

According to court records, Lara-Boclair and the two other suspects are not students at the school and did not have permission to be on school property.

Authorities questioned Lara-Boclair, who initially said that he was picking up his cousin and then later said he was there to use the bathroom.

Surveillance footage and witness accounts contradicted his statements and confirmed his direct involvement in the assault.

The investigation suggested the attack was premeditated, as social media exchanges between the juvenile suspect and Lara-Boclair showed that they talked beforehand about confronting the victim.

According to court documents, the juvenile suspect was reportedly seeking retribution for an alleged “slight involving the victim, accusing him of past bullying incidents.”

Lara-Boclair was arrested and brought to Hennepin County Jail. On Friday, Lara-Boclair was charged with third-degree riot, fifth-degree assault, trespassing on school property and disorderly conduct.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Osseo Schools for a statement and to confirm whether the victim was a student at the school and will update accordingly.