18-year-old who fatally shot his friend trying to ‘scare’ him gets probation, home arrest

A St. Paul man accused of fatally shooting his friend in the head as part of a prank has been sentenced to probation and home arrest.

Adnan Abdullahi Abdi was sentenced to four years in prison, which will be stayed for five years of probation. Additionally, Abdi will also serve 90 days of home detention/electronic monitoring, with four days of credit for time served.

Abdi was arrested in April 2024 after police were called to an apartment in St. Paul by Abdi, who claimed his 19-year-old friend Omar Noor Nunow had shot himself.

Police initially began to investigate the shooting as a suicide but said as they began to look into the incident, reportedly found that Abdi’s story didn’t make sense.

According to a criminal complaint, Abdi first called around 2 p.m., saying Nunow had shot himself. Abdi claimed he had fallen asleep while his friend was playing with a gun and that he woke to the sound of a gunshot and Nunow falling to the floor.

However, after officers pressed Abdi on the matter, he reportedly admitted that Nunow had not shot himself but that he had done it on accident.

Abdi said Nunow had left the room for a moment to go to the bathroom and that he had planned to “scare” him when he came back.

He grabbed a gun, not knowing there was a round in the chamber, pointed it at Nunow and said, “Freeze,” pulling the trigger and firing at Nunow’s head, killing him.

Abdi pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in December.