18-year-old seriously injured in Apple Valley shooting

An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly shot in the face early Saturday morning.

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 6800 block of Fortino Street.

There, police said witnesses had seen a group in a physical altercation at a nearby park when gunshots were fired, causing multiple people to flee.

While investigating the area, police were told that an 18-year-old man had arrived at the police department, who had been shot in the face. The man was taken to the hospital; his injuries were deemed life-threatening by police.

Apple Valley Police say they and the Minnesota Bureau of Investigations are investigating, but that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the identities of those involved is asked to contact the police department at 952-322-2323.