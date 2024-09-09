18-year-old killed in Thursday motorcycle crash in Plymouth

An 18-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Plymouth police.

The victim was identified as Landon Drake Cole of Maple Grove.

Authorities responded to the crash near the intersection of Vicksburg Lane and 28th Avenue North around noon.

Investigators say Cole was driving a motorcycle south of Vicksburg Lane when he hit a car on the passenger side. He sustained serious injuries and, despite first aid, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.